The Njord on Lake Superior has become available for booking

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new luxury vacation rental spot has parked itself on the shores of Lake Superior.

On Thursday investors and city officials held a ribbon cutting for The Njord, a three-unit project on East Superior Street near Fitgers.

The developer of the vacation homes, Titanium Partners, created a unique theme for the rentals based on Old Scandinavian mythology.

One of the oldest buildings in Duluth was remodeled for the project by keeping the historic foundation but completely updating the inside.

”It was built with a lot of love and care, we put in our craftsmanship to create a space where people can have great memories together,” said Titanium Partners CEO Brian Forcier.

The units are open to rent and you can book them by visiting their website here.

