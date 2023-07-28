The Njord on Lake Superior has become available for booking

Ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new three-unit vacation rental home on Lake Superior
Ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new three-unit vacation rental home on Lake Superior(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new luxury vacation rental spot has parked itself on the shores of Lake Superior.

On Thursday investors and city officials held a ribbon cutting for The Njord, a three-unit project on East Superior Street near Fitgers.

The developer of the vacation homes, Titanium Partners, created a unique theme for the rentals based on Old Scandinavian mythology.

One of the oldest buildings in Duluth was remodeled for the project by keeping the historic foundation but completely updating the inside.

”It was built with a lot of love and care, we put in our craftsmanship to create a space where people can have great memories together,” said Titanium Partners CEO Brian Forcier.

The units are open to rent and you can book them by visiting their website here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWO
Storms possible tonight and tomorrow, cooling down into the weekend
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Two men in serious condition after assaults in Itasca County
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Cafe in Duluth offers customers a chance to play games with coffee in hand.
Duluth Couple opens New Coffee Shop and Gaming Store
Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk has gone up Thursday afternoon

Latest News

Lt. Governor Flanagan tours Duluth Armory project Thursday
Lt. Governor Flanagan tours Duluth Armory project Thursday
Touring a nursing facility in Roseville, MN
Gov. Walz highlights state investments in nursing home workforce
On Saturday, July 29 local company AdventureUs is hosting a float fundraiser for the City Parks...
City by City: Duluth, Washburn, Grand Rapids
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue Lucasfilm