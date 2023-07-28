Movies in the Park postponed, rescheduled for Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After three great nights of watching Movies in the Park, the July 28 showing of The Muppet Movie is being postponed.

Due to a heavy chance of rain, the showing has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 30.

The movie is still set to start around 8:45 p.m. in Lincoln Park.

For more information on the rest of the movies and their planned showing click here.

