Merger talks end between large health care systems in Minnesota, South Dakota

A merger that would have created one of the largest health service companies in the Upper Midwest has been scrapped
Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Sanford Health...
Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Sanford Health announced Thursday that they would not proceed with the merger they had been discussing since late last year. It would have created a system with more than 50 hospitals and about 78,000 employees.(Dakota News Now)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A merger that would have created one of the largest health service companies in the Upper Midwest has been scrapped.

Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Sanford Health announced Thursday that they would not proceed with the merger they had been discussing since late last year. It would have created a system with more than 50 hospitals and about 78,000 employees.

This is the second time in a decade that the two companies considered a merger but failed to complete it, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The latest attempt drew fierce opposition at the University of Minnesota, which has a partnership with Fairview. The university sold its teaching hospital to Fairview in 1997 and opposed the idea of an out-of-state entity owning the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. The merged system would have been based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota's largest city.

Statements from the two companies' CEOs stated that without support from stakeholders, it was determined that the merger couldn't move forward.

The companies first considered merging in 2013 but met with strong political opposition.

Minnesota lawmakers this spring gave the state attorney general additional power to scrutinize health care mergers, including the Sanford-Fairview proposal.

The affiliation between Fairview and the University of Minnesota includes financial support from Fairview for the school’s academic medicine mission. This agreement continues through 2026, but both parties have an option to signal by the end of this year if they want to end the partnership. Fairview has said the current agreements are not financially sustainable.

Most Read

Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk has gone up Thursday afternoon
SWO
Storms possible tonight and tomorrow, cooling down into the weekend
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
Duluth business Frost River is suing major filmmaking corporation Lucasfilms
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Two men in serious condition after assaults in Itasca County
Cafe in Duluth offers customers a chance to play games with coffee in hand.
Duluth Couple opens New Coffee Shop and Gaming Store

Latest News

Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a...
Michigan woman out of jail after light sentence for killing dad by throwing chemical
Tubtim “Sue” Howson
Detroit-area woman gets 1-5 years for leaving scene of accident that killed Michigan State student
Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, appears in the court of Judge James Brady on charges of criminal sexual...
Michigan urologist to stand trial on sexual assault charges connected to youth hockey physicals
Detroit Lions
Lions coach Dan Campbell says he’s ‘all for’ signing Teddy Bridgewater to add depth at QB