Lt. Governor Flanagan tours Duluth Armory project Thursday

Lt. Governor Flanagan tours Duluth Armory project Thursday
Lt. Governor Flanagan tours Duluth Armory project Thursday(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s Lieutenant Governor made a stop in the region Thursday.

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan visited the Duluth Armory to highlight some of the projects receiving funding from the state’s infrastructure bill.

It was signed into law earlier this summer.

The plan is to renovate the space to create a place for economic and entrepreneurial development, the arts, and culture.

According to Flanagan, that state funding will help create good-paying jobs, invest in infrastructure, and bring long-term benefits to many communities.

Flanagan said the Duluth Armory will receive $4.5 million in new funding, and local leaders are working to acquire more.

“I think it has always been a gem, but we’re shining it up a little bit, right? And making sure that everyone across this community and region, that we have equitable access and that folks can really see themselves reflected in the performance, in the music education, the food accessibility, there’s going to be something here for everybody,” Lt. Governor Flanagan said.

Altogether, the Duluth Armory project has an estimated cost of $55 million.

Local leaders said construction is expected to start in 2024, with an opening planned for 2025.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWO
Storms possible tonight and tomorrow, cooling down into the weekend
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Two men in serious condition after assaults in Itasca County
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Cafe in Duluth offers customers a chance to play games with coffee in hand.
Duluth Couple opens New Coffee Shop and Gaming Store
Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk has gone up Thursday afternoon

Latest News

Ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new three-unit vacation rental home on Lake Superior
The Njord on Lake Superior has become available for booking
Touring a nursing facility in Roseville, MN
Gov. Walz highlights state investments in nursing home workforce
On Saturday, July 29 local company AdventureUs is hosting a float fundraiser for the City Parks...
City by City: Duluth, Washburn, Grand Rapids
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue Lucasfilm