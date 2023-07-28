Former Bemidji State player and coach named new assistant coach for UMD womens hockey

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday the University of Minnesota Duluth announced a new assistant coach for the women’s hockey program.

Emma Sobiek will join the Bulldogs coaching crew after two seasons as the assistant coach with conference rival Bemidji State.

Sobiek will be a part of the coaching staff of head coach Maural Crowell, associate head coach Laura Bellamy, and assistant Laura Schuler.

The new coach of the Bulldogs also played for Bemidji State for four years from 2014-2018.

After graduating Sobieck pursued a professional career in Germany that lasted two seasons.

Sobieck says she is beyond excited, honored, and eager to begin her next chapter with the UMD Bulldogs.

