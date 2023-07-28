Few showers today, quiet and nice weekend ahead

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: Following last night’s severe weather in portions of the Northland we are talking about a quieter start to our Friday. As we head through the afternoon and evening hours, there could be a few spotty showers and rumbles of thunder here and there. Nothing strong or severe is expected for our area and it will be nothing like last evening. Temperatures across the area climb into the mid and upper 70s and lower 80s. A breeze out of the east between 5-15 MPH will keep us a hair cooler on the shoreline of Lake Superior.

Saturday: Saturday is a quiet and nice day! Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies overhead for much of the day. Temperatures Saturday climb into the 70s all across the Northland. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Sunday is another quiet one, we could start with a few clouds here and there, but more sunshine arrives through the day. Again temperatures climb into the 70s with winds out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

