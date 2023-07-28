City by City: Duluth, Washburn, Grand Rapids

Duluth, MN- The Woman-Made: Marvelous Things by Northland Women Art and Gift Fair is on Saturday, July 29 at Peace Church. Starting in 2009, the event highlights unique one-of-a-kind handmade goods. There will be pottery, jewelry, soaps and more. All artists are located within about 60 miles of Duluth to promote locally-made art. The next art fair will be held in November.

Washburn, WI- On Saturday, July 29 local company AdventureUs is hosting a float fundraiser for the City Parks Fund at their store on Bayfield Street. AdventureUS is also celebrating its 5th anniversary and Full Keel Coffee will be celebrating one year. There will be Northern Soda Company Floats and cold press coffee available. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids, MN- The 50th Anniversary Northern Minnesota Swap Meet and Car Show will be from July 28 to July 30. The annual event is held at the Itasca County Fairgrounds. The swap meet will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The car show will also be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Parking is $10, and food booths will be available.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Cloquet, Carlton, Hayward

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.