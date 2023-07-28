Beer festivals bring economic success to Minnesota breweries

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota is home to a variety of breweries, and the All Pints North event at Bayfront Saturday highlights hundreds of them.

“We’ve seen a lot of ups and downs. We’ve seen a lot of hard times,” Ursa Minor Manager Amanda Agamaite said. “To come out on the other side and see the community band around us has been really great.”

Ursa Minor in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood is celebrating five years of success and needing more room for their customers.

“Upon original opening, the intention was to never get bigger than the tap room,” Agamaite said. “When we first opened, we didn’t even own this part of the building.”

The new expansion includes a seating space and additional bar indoors, and Agamaite said the economic opportunity in Duluth has allowed them to expand.

“The intention was to never get this big, but the organic growth kind of made sense for the business and our customers,” Agamaite said.

According to the Brewer’s Association, craft beer sales bring in nearly 25% of the total U.S. beer market sales, and part of that success comes from events that allow the breweries to feature their products.

“I think people come and then try something that they’ve never tried before, and it brings them back to our tap room,” Agamaite said.

All Pints North features more than 100 breweries from across Minnesota.

It’s one of the biggest festivals Moose Lake Brewing Company goes to with people from all over the state attending.

“They stop here because it’s one of the stops on the way,” Moose Lake Brewing Company Partner Shawn Wigg said. “We’ve had all kinds of people stop in the brewery because of All Pints North.”

The event also allows breweries to connect with each other.

“There’s a lot of breweries there, so I get to meet some of the new ones I haven’t heard yet and see a bunch of friends from breweries that have been around longer than me,” Wigg said.

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild hosts All Pints North, and officials say the event is sold out.

