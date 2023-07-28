The Arena League has dwindled Duluth’s team name down to four options

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Arena League announced in early April that professional football would be coming to Duluth.

Now, they have taken the next step by announcing the owner of the team, Brent LaBrie.

The team is asking for the communities help in selecting the name of the team.

To vote you can visit https://thearenaleague.football/.

The voting poll has four options to choose from for how you want the team to be represented.

Twin Ports

Minnesota

Lake Superior

Duluth.

After receiving over 2,000 votes the Arena League dwindled the choices down to four.

Lakers

Harbor Monsters

Sasquatch

Noresmen

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.