The Arena League has dwindled Duluth’s team name down to four options

Duluth’s Arena Football team is asking for your help in finalizing a name.
By Jeffrey F McClure and Alexis Bass
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Arena League announced in early April that professional football would be coming to Duluth.

Now, they have taken the next step by announcing the owner of the team, Brent LaBrie.

The team is asking for the communities help in selecting the name of the team.

To vote you can visit https://thearenaleague.football/.

The voting poll has four options to choose from for how you want the team to be represented.

  • Twin Ports
  • Minnesota
  • Lake Superior
  • Duluth.

After receiving over 2,000 votes the Arena League dwindled the choices down to four.

  • Lakers
  • Harbor Monsters
  • Sasquatch
  • Noresmen

