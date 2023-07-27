Vikings’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores has focus on defensive backs during training camp

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A lot of Vikings fans’ eyes will be on the new-look defense headlined by new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Flores is known for an aggressive play style and another component of his defenses is versatility.

General Manager Kwesi Odolfo and Flores built their secondary to be young, fast, and versatile with the additions of Byron Murphy and rookie Mekahi Blackmon.

Players like those two will give the Vikings the ability to play multiple positions in what is shaping up to be a competitive and hungry corner back room.

“Cornerback you know it’s going to be a competitive camp. We have guys who have showed well in Spring, meetings, walkthroughs, and they’ve come back ready to go. Our first couple meetings and this walkthrough have been solid today,” said Flores while adding, “When you’re talking about Murph, Akayaleb and Booth, Mekahi, Joejuan, it’s going to be a competitive camp. Compete in the meetings, compete in walkthroughs, compete in practice, compete in the preseason games, and at the end of the day I will sit down with Kwesi and K.O. and try to put the best group out there.”

Another player in the defensive backfield, Harrison Smith, is returning this season and is looked at by Flores as an extension of the coaching staff on the field.

“You know Harrison (Smith) has that veteran presence, veteran leadership. This is someone who has played a lot of football in his career and been in a lot of different situations and can just be a voice for the younger players because he has been through it. That voice is very important. I think it’s very important for us, plus he’s a very good player. He’s made a lot of plays over the course of his career, he brings leadership. I’m excited to have him and work with him.”

