‘This isn’t right:’ Frost River owner confident Lucasfilm misused product, sues company

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local company based in the Lincoln Park neighborhood is suing a big filmmaker, after they claim one of their bags appeared in the new Indiana Jones film.

“It sure is fun to see a bag made right here in Duluth be a giant on the screen and for a big period of the movie,” Frost River Owner Christian Benson said.

Frost River officials said fans spotted their bag, called the Geologist Pack, in the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie.

“We saw a big uptick on the Geologist’s webpage, and then we started getting email requests from customers asking for us to remove the logo,” Benson said.

Benson is confident the logo-less bag in the film is from their handcrafted collection.

“People say, ‘Well how do you know it’s your bag?’ Well, we are very unique in what we make here,” Benson said. “We do solid brass hardware; very few manufacturers do solid brass.”

Frost River sued Lucasfilm for using their Geologist Pack without consulting the company and then engaging in a joint marketing campaign with Filson, a direct competitor to Frost River.

“This isn’t right that we make this bag, and we want people to know that we make this bag, and bringing in the third-party marketing side of things really made it very confusing,” Benson said.

The company hired a team to oversee the legal process, and the attorneys are in talks with the movie production company.

“We are the only ones who make that bag and someone else can go create a bag at some point that looks similar to it, but when they talk about what’s in the movie and what we sell on our website, it’s the authentic Geologist Pack,” Benson said.

The dollar amount of the case would be determined if it makes it to court.

Northern News Now reached out to Lucasfilm for comment but has not heard back.

