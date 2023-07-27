Scattered severe storms possible today, cooler after

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: To start our Thursday morning we could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across the far eastern portions of the region. Those will begin to make their exit by mid-day. Temperatures today are going to be warm again with little to no relief down by the lake, unlike yesterday. Most will be just shy of 90 for many locations. This evening a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop once again. Some of which could be strong to severe. From the Twin Ports points south we are under a level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather. The main threats are large hail and gusty winds, but even a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Stick with Northern News Now for the latest.

Friday: We are cooler following Thursday’s storms with most climbing into the 70s and low 80s for our Friday. There is the opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon, but no severe weather is expected. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH, meaning we will be a tad cooler by the big lake.

Saturday: Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies overhead, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for most locations. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 MPH.

