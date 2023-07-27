New tool to help Wisconsinites find free, discounted internet service

A press release from the Office of Governor Evers says the new tool can assist in finding free...
A press release from the Office of Governor Evers says the new tool can assist in finding free and discounted internet service available to eligible Wisconsin residents.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers, together with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, announced the launch of the “Internet Discount Finder website” to help Wisconsin households find and access affordable internet.

A press release from the Office of Governor Evers says the new tool can assist in finding free and discounted internet service available to eligible Wis. residents.

“We’re proud our investments are helping more than 395,000 homes and businesses get new or improved broadband services, but we know that cost continues to be a major barrier for folks and families across the state,” Evers said. “This tool is just one more way we can help close the digital divide in our state and make sure high-speed internet is accessible and affordable for our kids to learn, for families to get connected to resources like healthcare, and for employers and workers to keep our economy growing.”

The full press release is available HERE.

The Internet Discount Finder can be found HERE.

Additional information can be found on the Broadband Consumer Resources page HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk has gone up Thursday afternoon
SWO
Storms possible tonight and tomorrow, cooling down into the weekend
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
Duluth business Frost River is suing major filmmaking corporation Lucasfilms
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Two men in serious condition after assaults in Itasca County
Cafe in Duluth offers customers a chance to play games with coffee in hand.
Duluth Couple opens New Coffee Shop and Gaming Store

Latest News

Rip current sign
Rip current warning in effect for Park Point beaches
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks on the radio during the second half of an NCAA college...
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck defends program against allegations he calls ‘baseless’
FILE - Pipeline used to carry crude oil sits at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge...
Oil pipeline construction in Minnesota ruptured an aquifer. Officials say it’s the 4th time
Sydney Trimble, a Community Forestry Member of the Climate Impact Corps, searches for acorns in...
IN A NUTSHELL: Northland researcher collects more than 55,000 acorns
Northland forests are getting a boost thanks to one Duluthian who is collecting acorns to deal...
IN A NUTSHELL: Northland researcher collects more than 55,000 acorns