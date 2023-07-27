Judge rules on evidence during motion hearing in Lily Peters case

Motion hearing in Lily Peters case
Motion hearing in Lily Peters case(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County Judge ruled Thursday about what evidence will be allowed in an upcoming hearing for a teen charged in 10-year-old Lily Peters’ death.

Next month, a reverse waiver hearing will be held for the now 15-year-old boy to determine whether his case will be moved to juvenile court.

Thursday in Chippewa County Court, Judge Steven Gibbs approved a motion to seal autopsy photos and video related to the investigation. Judge Gibbs did not rule on another motion related to limiting the prosecution’s arguments, saying he will address issues as they come up at the hearing.

Lily Peters was reported missing on April 24, 2022. The following morning, her body was discovered in the woods close to her home.

The reverse waiver hearing is scheduled for the week of Aug. 7.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk has gone up Thursday afternoon
SWO
Storms possible tonight and tomorrow, cooling down into the weekend
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
Duluth business Frost River is suing major filmmaking corporation Lucasfilms
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Two men in serious condition after assaults in Itasca County
Cafe in Duluth offers customers a chance to play games with coffee in hand.
Duluth Couple opens New Coffee Shop and Gaming Store

Latest News

FILE - Pipeline used to carry crude oil sits at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge...
Oil pipeline construction in Minnesota ruptured an aquifer. Officials say it’s the 4th time
Sydney Trimble, a Community Forestry Member of the Climate Impact Corps, searches for acorns in...
IN A NUTSHELL: Northland researcher collects more than 55,000 acorns
Northland forests are getting a boost thanks to one Duluthian who is collecting acorns to deal...
IN A NUTSHELL: Northland researcher collects more than 55,000 acorns
Duluth Arena League announces owner of the team and asks community for help in choosing name
The Njord on Lake Superior officially opens