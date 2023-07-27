FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk has gone up Thursday afternoon

SUMMARY: Our severe weather potential has gone up for this afternoon and evening as a cold front begins to push through the region. We are now under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Here are the latest details:

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

TIMING: Best timing for severe weather will be between 1pm and 10pm Thursday afternoon.

PLACEMENT: Everywhere around the Northland will have a chance for severe weather, but the best chance will be in the southern half of the region, including the Twin Ports.

RISK: The main threats will be very large hail up to tennis ball size, strong wind gusts up to 75 MPH, and a stray tornado will also be possible.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Check back for updates as we go into the rest of the afternoon!

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.