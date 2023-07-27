FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk has gone up Thursday afternoon

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SUMMARY: Our severe weather potential has gone up for this afternoon and evening as a cold front begins to push through the region. We are now under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Here are the latest details:

TIMING: Best timing for severe weather will be between 1pm and 10pm Thursday afternoon.

PLACEMENT: Everywhere around the Northland will have a chance for severe weather, but the best chance will be in the southern half of the region, including the Twin Ports.

RISK: The main threats will be very large hail up to tennis ball size, strong wind gusts up to 75 MPH, and a stray tornado will also be possible.

Check back for updates as we go into the rest of the afternoon!

