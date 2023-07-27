FinnFest sharing Finnish heritage at the DECC this week

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 40th annual FinnFest kicked off at the DECC Thursday, featuring Finnish goods, food and events.

The annual festival is back in Duluth after previously being held in the city in 2008.

“We have literature, we have movies, we have finished art exhibit at the Nordic center, we have indigenous Finnish Suomi culture being presented,” Heli Sivioe, the Executive Producer of FinnFest, said.

Among the major events, there is a traditional Tori, or a Finnish market.

There are several educational events as well, showing the public what being a Finn is all about.

“Finland having had this long-lasting reputation for six years in a row as the happiest country in the world, and then what makes that what constitutes the happiness, so I think that it is a big part of our approach to life,” Sirvioe said.

FinnFest also gives Finnish nationals the chance to renew their passports in Duluth, rather than having to travel to a major city to get it done.

The event this year is also celebrating Finland joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“It’s a big deal,” Sivioe said. “NATO just doubled its eastern border because of Finland joining in, so we have a big panel coming up with dignitaries talking about the importance of that.”

FinnFest runs from July 27 to July 30.

Adult, one-day tickets are $60.

For more information about FinnFest, you can visit their website here.

