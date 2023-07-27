EXCLUSIVE: The Arena League announces Duluth team owner

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Arena League announced Duluth’s team owner.

It was announced back in April that Duluth would be getting a team.

Northern News Now’s Paul Brown and Erin Mata sat down with owner Thursday morning during an exclusive interview.

You can watch the full interview above.

