Duluth School Board unanimously votes to buy former Duluth News Tribune building

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Public Schools announced a major building acquisition Thursday.

The district is under contract to acquire the former Duluth News Tribune building to expand its facilities and enhance educational opportunities for students.

This comes after a unanimous vote by the Duluth School Board during a special meeting Thursday.

Officials say the decision to purchase the commercial building comes as part of the district’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality education to its students.

“We will be able to combine the use of it for several programs and district needs, including Duluth Adult Education, Community Education, facilities and storage from our Garfield location, and possibly our Area Learning Center and Academic Excellence Online school,” said Superintendent John Magas. “We are also exploring opening a Welcome Center to allow for enrollment and other services to be provided to the community. We believe in Duluth, and believe in our downtown.”

According to officials, the intended purchase of the commercial building is made possible through strategic financial planning.

The property is 44,000 square feet above grade, two floors above West First Street, along with a 20,000 square feet lower level with a drive-in area and loading docks.

District leaders say they have entered into the purchase agreement with a price of $600,000.

However, the finalization of the deal could take up to 90 days.

Duluth Public Schools administration is currently working on plans to see how the building will accommodate the district’s educational objectives and safety standards.

“We want to ensure that we continue to have a location in the heart of the city. Use of this site will significantly reduce our annual leases by over half a million dollars annually and, thus, the lease levy tax impact on our community. It is important that the district continues to demonstrate thoughtful financial stewardship on behalf of our taxpayers,” said Magas.

Duluth Public Schools released the following statement:

“The school district would like to extend its appreciation to the community for their continued trust and investment in the future of education. As details regarding the utilization of the new facility and its potential impact on the district’s programs become available, Duluth Public Schools will share updates with the public. Stay tuned for exciting developments as we embark on this new chapter in our educational journey.”

