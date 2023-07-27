Duluth native and UMD alum take on Vikings training camp together

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As day one of the Minnesota Vikings training camp wraps up, so does rookie Zach Ojile’s first training camp practice.

The former University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldog made the training camp roster after receiving a rookie camp invite from his hometown team. Ojile quickly impressed the Vikings coaching staff in just three days and officially signed on as an undrafted free agent.

Move forward to July 26, the former UMD captain is living out a surreal dream, putting on the Vikings helmet.

“It’s certainly camp season, so obviously a little different being here than what I’m used to at UMD, but football football, and camp is camp it’s gonna be a grind and yesterday it kinda sets in with you a little bit and you come out here and just get back to it,” said Ojile.

Sounds like strictly business for Ojile who has had a mentor in Duluth Native and Pro Bowl fullback C.J. Ham.

“Yeah he reached out pretty quick, right after he figured it out and he said he was excited to work with me and I said I was super excited to work with him,” said Ojile about his position mate, “He’s been a great teammate to me so far and helps me out with anything I need, so it’s really nice to have a guy like him in the same position and on the same team.”

“Yeah I was super happy when I saw it, I went to the training room and saw him right away, went and shook his hand, and told him, “Hey I got your back bro, I’m here for whatever you need I got you,” and I mean Zach has been awesome, he’s been eager to learn, it’s been nice having him,” said Ham about the new rookie in the backfield.

It’s a dream situation for Ojile to step in and learn from one of the players at the fullback position and that was on full display at camp with Ojile soaking up all he could from Ham as both players were inseparable from the beginning of the day.

“Yeah I mean I try and soak up everything he does, he’s one of the best in the NFL at our position. So I try to soak up as much I can because he has been doing it for a long time at a very high level,” said Ojile.

As for Ham, going on his eighth training camp he reflected on what it means to represent the purple and gold.

“I can’t even tell you what it means to be able to wear this purple, to have been home, going on eight seasons, to share this experience with my family,” said Ham about the opportunity to play for his hometown state Vikings, “I can’t make it up, it’s truly, truly been a blessing and I know him (Ojile) being from the Metro area, his family is here and I know they are super excited for him, it’s a dream come true, it’s a dream come true for him, for me, it’s a blessing.”

