Duluth business Frost River is suing major filmmaking corporation Lucasfilms

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local company has filed a lawsuit against Lucasfilms after one of its bags appeared in a promotion for the latest Indiana Jones movie.

Frost River Trading is an outdoor supply company based in Duluth’s Lincoln Park district.

The lawsuit alleges Lucasfilms removed Frost River’s logo from one of its bags that appeared in the film and in a promotional campaign with one of Frost River’s competitors, Filson.

Frost River argues that could lead customers to believe that Filson manufactured the bag.

Frost River is seeking compensation and punitive damages. The dollar amount would be decided if the case makes it to trial.

