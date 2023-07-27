3 cats dead, resident injured in Duluth fire

By Ryan Haff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Eleven Duluthians are displaced from their home and multiple pets are dead after a fire early Thursday in the Endion neighborhood.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, crews were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a seven-unit building at 1701 E First St.

Everyone inside made it out safely, but one person suffered a minor burn injury.

Three cats were killed in the fire, and one other is expected to survive.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

Initial damages are estimated at $150,000.

No cause has been determined.

The fire is currently under investigation.

