warm with a few rounds of storms for mid-week

Today: As we are waking up for our Wednesday a couple lingering showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the eastern half of the region. Otherwise, clouds decrease with high temperatures reaching the 80s to near 90 degrees for most locations. If you are looking to beat the heat an easterly wind should form this afternoon and keep us a tad cooler by the lake. A couple thunderstorms may fire off in Itasca, Koochiching, and northern St. Louis Counties in the afternoon and evening, with a stray storm possibly featuring large hail and strong winds.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Thursday: Thursday features a mixture of sun and clouds and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms as the stationary front continues stalls over the region. Once again, a few stay storms may be severe with large hail and strong winds being the main threat, especially in the southern half of the region. Highs reach the 80s and 90d with winds out of the west between 5-10 MPH. The westerly wind may mean we are even warm by the lake shoreline.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Friday: Cooler temperatures begin to settle in for our Friday. With partly cloudy skies overhead temperatures climb into the 70s for most. A few stay showers could be possible through the afternoon, but most look to stay mainly dry. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.