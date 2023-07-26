Vikings rookie wide receiver talks to media at training camp

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the entire national football league, there is no greater time of year for players, coaches, and staff, than training camp. Where many questions are answered and off-season training comes to life.

On July 26, our sports team had a front-row seat to all of the camp action down at the twin cities performance center.

Joining us live is Sports Reporter Alexis Bass live, Alexis how’s it going out there in this heat?!

Well Laura, I know you said this sports team had a front-row seat to the early training camp action, I’d like to say we had a hot seat, it’s a scorcher out here, but hey anything to be back with the Minnesota Vikings right? In fact, we heard from new Defensive Coordinator Byran Flores, but first, the big talk of the town has surrounded rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison who spoke to the media for the first time today regarding his speeding incident from last week.

Addison was cited going 140 miles per hour down the highway in St. Paul. Later sharing it was due to a dog emergency but did not specify, with that behind him and camp in front of him, Addison told the media today that despite his recent mistake and the injury he suffered in May during rookie camp but is feeling 100%.

With veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen gone, The first-round USC product has been projected to compete for Minnesota’s number two or number three receiver spot alongside K.J. Osborn and of course Offensive Most Valuable Player Justin Jefferson. Addison said within this transition and specifically this past week, he’s received a lot of support both on and off the field from players and coaches.

“I’d like to keep our conversations that we’ve had internal, but you know they were definitely disappointed and upset but they also showed a lot of support,” said Addison and also added, “I acknowledge that I used poor judgment and that I made a really poor decision that I will definitely learn from and will make sure it doesn’t happen again. Right now I’m just trying to make sure I’m in a good head space to keep working and to keep getting better at my craft.”

Addison added that it has been super beneficial to be around established receivers like Jefferson and Osborn who have shown a lot of production.

Addison says he feels like he’s already learned from them both and is quickly understanding the different beast that this league is between the several schemes and lineups, right down to the little details.

Laura, I can tell you Vikings fans are looking forward to seeing the first-round draft pick prove his production come game time, the first Preseason game is on August 10 against the Seahawks.

