Two men in serious condition after assaults in Itasca County

BALL CLUB, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two men are in the hospital with serious injuries after an early Wednesday morning assault in Itasca County.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:03 a.m. deputies responded to a residence in Ball Club, just over 20 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.

The reporter called requesting help for a man who had been “cut up.”

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man, who had been stabbed, inside the home.

Then at approximately 4:50 a.m., another man arrived at the Deer River Hospital Emergency Room with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say both men are in serious but stable condition.

It is not stated if the incidents are related or how they occurred.

There is no immediate threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.