Storms possible tonight and tomorrow, cooling down into the weekend

THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: A cold front will start to make its way through the region overnight bringing a chance for scattered showers and weak thunderstorms in MN late tonight through Thursday morning. A stray storm in Koochiching County may feature large hail and strong winds. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and 60s. Some patchy fog will be possible as well.

THURSDAY: We begin the day with scattered showers and patchy fog. Highs reach the 80s for most locations with near 90 degrees to our south. Storms fire off again Thursday afternoon and evening, this time mainly in NW Wisconsin. A couple of these storms could be severe with the main threats being large hail and strong winds. The best opportunity for severe weather will be between 2 and 9pm.

FRIDAY: More seasonable conditions return to the Northland. Highs reach the 70s and low 80s with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 50s with partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: High pressure slowly builds into the region. Highs reach the 70s and 80s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 50s with partly cloudy skies.

