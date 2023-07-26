State rules against La Pointe in lawsuit against Ashland County for not providing law enforcement

LA POINTE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Town of La Pointe has lost a lawsuit filed against Ashland County.

Town officials filed the lawsuit in January arguing the county isn’t providing adequate police protection.

La Pointe has a population of approximately 430 people year-round.

However, the island town is a tourist hub that draws several thousand people during the summer.

According to the Ashland Daily Press, the county previously ended a decades-long agreement where they refunded property taxes in order to help La Pointe pay for police.

Responsibility for providing law enforcement patrol and response services was transferred to La Point on January 1, 2023.

After the county pulled that funding, the Madeline Island community was left in debt trying to figure out how to fund their patrols.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue ruled the county was not at fault since they didn’t officially transfer policing responsibility to the town.

“To the extent any transfer of responsibility occurred, that transfer was one of funds, not services,” states the July 19 ruling.

Now, La Pointe will have to figure out how to operate without the $135,000 of assistance.

