Rodríguez homers twice in Mariners’ 9-7 comeback win against Twins

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julio Rodríguez homered twice, including a two-run shot in a four-run eighth to tie the game, as the Seattle Mariners rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-7 on Tuesday night.

After Rodríguez tied the game, Eugenio Suárez came through with a two-run double in the ninth off Oliver Ortega (0-1) to put Seattle ahead after the Mariners trailed 4-0 after the first inning.

Cade Marlowe added his first career homer in his fourth major league game for the Mariners, who have won four of six.

Matt Brash (5-3) pitched an inning of relief for the win. Paul Sewald gave up a solo homer to Michael A. Taylor in the ninth but notched his 20th save in 23 chances.

With both bullpens running short because of recent games, Ortega was asked to pitch the ninth for Minnesota in a tie game. He gave up three runs on two hits and a walk.

The Twins’ four-game winning streak was snapped. They started the day with an MLB-best nine wins since the All-Star break. Minnesota struck out a season-high 18 times.

Twins rookie Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer to cap the four-run first off Mariners starter George Kirby, who pitched seven scoreless innings in a win against Minnesota in Seattle. Max Kepler added an RBI single in the first among his two hits for the Twins.

BEAT THE DEADLINE

The Twins signed Walker Jenkins, the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft, on Friday. Jenkins, 18, was the last first-round pick to sign this year, coming in just before Tuesday’s deadline. The team announced Jenkins, a North Carolina high school product, signed for $7.14 million.

Jenkins, who will head to the team’s training complex in Florida, is a 6-foot-3, 212-pound outfielder who hits from the left side. He hit .417 with two homers in 24 games in his senior season at South Brunswick High School and was named the Gatorade baseball player of the year in North Carolina for the second straight year.

“I always tell people I hate losing more than I like winning, so that kind of sums up the way I play baseball on the baseball field,” Jenkins said after signing. “I’m going to give it my all. Go 100%, try to be the best player, teammate that I can be.”

UP NEXT

Bryce Miller (6-3, 3.50 ERA) will start the series finale on Wednesday afternoon for Seattle. Minnesota counters with Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.88). Miller allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings in his last start against Toronto. Ryan earned the win against the Chicago White Sox in his last start, giving up four runs in six innings.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana grow operation
New Minnesota laws going into effect August 1
Driver sustains life-threatening injures in crash near Balsam Lake Sunday
83-year-old dead in crash near Balsam Lake Sunday
Train Derailment in Superior Wisconsin on 28th Street yard
Train derails in Superior, causes chemical spill
Steven Stupak
Superior School Board member charged with election fraud felonies
Matthew Russell Brown
Former MSOP security counselor charged in 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter eyes a tackling machine during NFL football...
The Vikings are happy Danielle Hunter came to camp. Contract for star pass rusher still at issue
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is congratulated by Jesse Winker after hitting a walk-off...
De La Cruz launches a mammoth homer, but the Brewers edge the Reds 3-2 in their division showdown
(Source: MGN)
Carlos Correa’s RBI single in the 10th inning gives Twins a 4-3 win over Mariners
(Source: MGN)
The Twins sweep the White Sox with a 5-4 win in the 12th on Jeffers’ 2-out single