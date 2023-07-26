Michigan woman out of jail after light sentence for killing dad by throwing chemical

A young Michigan woman convicted of killing her father by burning him with a chemical drain cleaner has been sentenced to a year in jail
Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a...
Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a hospital.(Oakland County Jail)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A young woman convicted of killing her father by burning him with a chemical drain cleaner was given a light sentence and released after more than a year in a suburban Detroit jail.

Megan Imirowicz, 19, of Groveland Township was found guilty of use of harmful devices/irritants causing death during a four-day trial in June.

Oakland County Judge Victoria Valentine sentenced Imirowicz to a year in jail Tuesday in addition to five years of probation and other conditions. She was released because the length of her custody before and after the trial — 506 days — had already exceeded the sentence, The Oakland Press reported.

“This was not the sentence we advocated for. However the judge ultimately decides what sentence will be imposed," David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor, told the newspaper.

Imirowicz was arrested after throwing lye, a chemical drain cleaner, on Konrad Imirowicz, 64, while he was sleeping in 2021. He survived for five months before dying in March 2022.

Megan Imirowicz was upset with her father because he was drunk and unable to drive her to a hair appointment before an 18th birthday party, according to prosecutors.

“The prosecution has tried to make me look like a monster but that's not me and never was,” Imirowicz told the judge, saying her father was her “hero” and “best friend.”

“One of the biggest things overlooked in this case is that me and my siblings lost my dad, too. ... I am the best parts of him. I’m his daughter. But without him I don’t know who I am any more,” she told the judge.

Most Read

Marijuana grow operation
New Minnesota laws going into effect August 1
Train Derailment in Superior Wisconsin on 28th Street yard
Train derails in Superior, causes chemical spill
Steven Stupak
Superior School Board member charged with election fraud felonies
Matthew Russell Brown
Former MSOP security counselor charged in 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder
Sen. Grant Hauschild
Senator Grant Hauschild fined for overspending during 2022 election

Latest News

Tubtim “Sue” Howson
Detroit-area woman gets 1-5 years for leaving scene of accident that killed Michigan State student
Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, appears in the court of Judge James Brady on charges of criminal sexual...
Michigan urologist to stand trial on sexual assault charges connected to youth hockey physicals
Detroit Lions
Lions coach Dan Campbell says he’s ‘all for’ signing Teddy Bridgewater to add depth at QB
Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur on the sidelines
Packers’ youth has LaFleur feeling as if he’s a first-year coach again heading into training camp