Lake Superior Medical Equipment holds grand opening for new building

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new facility is opening for a Northland business after a fire destroyed its old building last year.

Lake Superior Medical Equipment hosted it grand opening Tuesday and welcomed customers into their new space.

The staff and community were quick to step up and offer help after the September fire and after a year of renovations, the company is back in business operating our of a building near the Spirit Valley neighborhood.

“Something like that really tests your team, you get to find out what kind of team you have. I think this experience has really brought us all closer,” said President Tom Jamison.

Customers and staff are grateful for the new space which includes more wheelchair accessibility.

