International Falls border crossing project hits another milestone

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s main border is getting closer to its needed upgrades.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded three contracts totaling $28.2 million for pre-design services for the International Falls Land Port of Entry.

This comes as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which includes $3.4 billion for GSA to build and modernize land ports of entry on the country’s northern and southern borders.

Leaders say investments will improve commerce and trade, create good-paying construction jobs, and incorporate new and innovative sustainability features.

Snow Kreilich Architects (SKA), an architectural studio and small business in Minneapolis was given an architect and engineering services contract for $22,160,114.

A construction management contract for Construction Manager as Advisor (CMa) services was awarded to Dallas-based Jacobs Technology Inc. for $5,987,817.

At the end of June 2023, GSA awarded a $105,000 appraisal service contract to Lake State Realty Services, Inc., a woman-owned small business in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

“Each milestone in the International Falls Land Port of Entry project brings us one step closer to providing a new facility that means a great deal to the community and our federal partners. We couldn’t be more delighted to be leading this effort,” said GSA’s Great Lakes Region Public Buildings Service Commissioner Angel Dizon.

The project will build a new facility, which will replace the existing out-of-date infrastructure.

Officials say expanding the site will also allow for enhanced traffic flow and management.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2029.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.