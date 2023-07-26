House committee holds hearing on UFOs

FILE - The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border,...
FILE - The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing was announced as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”(Storyblocks)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing was announced as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”

Witnesses include Ryan Graves, executive director, Americans for Safe Aerospace; Commander David Fravor (Ret.), former Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy; and David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana grow operation
New Minnesota laws going into effect August 1
Train Derailment in Superior Wisconsin on 28th Street yard
Train derails in Superior, causes chemical spill
Steven Stupak
Superior School Board member charged with election fraud felonies
Matthew Russell Brown
Former MSOP security counselor charged in 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder
Sen. Grant Hauschild
Senator Grant Hauschild fined for overspending during 2022 election

Latest News

A Christian school teacher in Texas was fired from her job after going to a drag show and...
Teacher fired for attending drag show
St. Luke's health expert shares way to stay cool during an expected warmer-than-average week.
Northland doctor shares tips to stay cool during heat wave
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
LIVE: House subcommittee hearing on 'unidentified anomalous phenomena'