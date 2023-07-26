First Street to reopen Saturday at Essentia’s downtown Duluth campus

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After four years, Duluth’s First Street will reopen at Essentia’s downtown campus.

The reopened section includes Fourth Avenue East to Seventh Avenue East.

Due to the construction for the Vision Northland project, this is the first time since 2019 that the stretch will be open to drivers.

The reopening will provide access to Essentia’s First Street Clinic Building, as well as the emergency department at the replacement St. Mary’s.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.