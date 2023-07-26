Duluth veterinarian offers advice to keep pets safe in summer heat

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With temperatures soaring across the Northland, there’s a good chance your pets may be feeling extra hot when they go outside.

While the exercise can be good for your four-legged friend, the high heat may pose a health risk, especially to certain breeds.

It may be the dog days of summer, but some summer days just aren’t for the dogs.

With temperatures sky-high, Bill Forseth of Duluth keeps a watchful eye on his pet Otis when they hit the dog park.

“If he’s really breathing heavy, and especially if his tongue is drooping and that kind of stuff, and I take him out,” Forseth said.

On hot days he gets to the Jean Duluth Dog Park early.

“Bringing them out early and not staying as long. I take a couple walks around with him to get him going, and if he wants to run after that I let him run, but I kind of watch,” Forseth said.

For Nicole Kedrowski of Hermantown and her two pups, prepping for the heat started with a haircut.

“I try to keep them groomed short in the summer to help them beat the heat. When we leave the dog park, we go to the air conditioning and lots of access to water,” Kedrowski said.

Both owners follow some of the advice many vets give this time of year to keep pets cool.

According to Dr. Candice Bittner at the Dougherty Veterinary Clinic in Duluth, if you put your hand on the pavement and it’s too hot for you to leave it there for 7 seconds, then it’s too hot for your pet’s paws.

Dr. Bittner says some breeds are more likely to experience problems in the heat.

“Bulldogs, Boston Terriers, and Pugs, those guys can’t pant as well so they tend to have to pant harder,” Dr. Bittner said.

She said those shorter-faced breeds can pant so hard trying to cool off, they can go into respiratory distress.

Dr. Bittner recommends spending time outside early in the morning or in the late evening to avoid the highest temperatures.

If there’s extreme heat, you can also give your dog a way to burn some energy inside at home.

“You can get lick mats, you can kind of get a normal a Kong treat, which usually has a hole in them. Throw some kibble in there, plug it with peanut butter or Greek yogurt, and throw it in the freezer. Give it to them to kind of work out and it takes a while and they have to use their brain,” Dr. Bittner said.

According to Dr. Bittner, if you need to cool your dog down fast, put cold water on their ears and paws and turn on a fan, as the water evaporates it can quickly bring down their temp.

