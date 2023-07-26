Duluth Huskies and Globe News team up to open satellite store in Superior

By Dave Anderson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SUPERIOR, WI (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Huskies have been with us for 20 years now. This inaugural season cup autographed by the entire team is still treasured by the person who got it at Scout Night at The Wade in 2003. This year, Huskies merchandise expanded from Wade Stadium to downtown Superior’s historic Globe News store.

“I’m a sports fan myself and we don’t just do comics and music here.” said John Fritsche of Globe News.

Globe owner Jon Fritsche offers a new place to get Huskies items and tickets in a new nook in his business. Former Duluth Dukes GM Bob Gustafson knows merchandise is one of the four cornerstones of a small market team.

“That is sponsorships, ticket sales, concessions and merchandise; that’s definitely a big part of it.” said Gustafson.

The merch is taking off and taking refuge in the closets of many Superior Huskies fans.

“I think the biggest seller so far would be our hockey laced sweatshirts.” said Fritsche.

According to Gustafson, stands full of fans in support gear are a big morale boost to the team on the field.

“It’s always fun to see a full house with everyone wearing the sweatshirt and the t-shirts of your particular team.” said Gustafson.

This particular team, the Huskies, is enjoying it’s inaugural season selling swag at Globe News. Globe’s boss feels the same.

“Every season, we’re going to keep them coming back in with all their merchandise and tickets and people can find all that stuff here at Globe.” said Fritsche.

Over the years, all that stuff has included swag from bobble heads to baseball cards. The team hopes fans will stay tuned for new items to come.

