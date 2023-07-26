Duluth Couple opens New Coffee Shop and Gaming Store

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A compromise between a Duluth couple is a win for gamers and coffee lovers.

The business on 18th Avenue has changed faces many times, from a bar, to a grocery store, and even a church. Now, it’s a combination of two complementary businesses.

“A cafe coffee shop and a game shop put together, so we can create a space where people can enjoy two really fun things in life,” said Loch co-owner Matt Glesner.

The combination business, named The Loch, was a joint effort between husband and wife duo Matt and Erin Glesner.

“It was a dual shot, Matt had wanted to own a game shop since he was little,” said Erin. Erin had coffee-fueled dreams thanks to her experience as a barista.

Inside the old brick building, people can sip a cup of joe and ponder their next move in the two-story game room.

“Pick a game and they’ll play it, right now the big ones we have are Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons which is an iconic game,” said Matt.

When it comes to the game of love, the two met as children at Matt’s mother’s daycare in Lakeside and now hope for one thing to last as long as their love.

“Financial success so Matt can continue on as an entrepreneur,” said Erin.

