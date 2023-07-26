City by City: Split Rock Lighthouse, Nashwauk, Minnesota

Split Rock Lighthouse- The landmark will be celebrating its 113th birthday at the Keeper’s View Anniversary event on Friday, July 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Registration is open for one of seven guided tours. There will also be history presentations and a documentary open for viewing. This event will also be one of the few times a year the lighthouse’s beacon is lit.

Nashwauk, MN- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is looking for volunteers. They are looking for help on Mondays and Thursdays for the Meet Up and Chow Down program. The meals are passed out Mondays through Thursdays at 12 locations across the Iron Range.

Minnesota- 76 students were chosen from 30 high schools across northern Minnesota for a regional scholarship. The Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund was founded in 1949 and has awarded over $54 million to high school students. This year each student will receive $20,000 distributed over eight semesters. Applications for next year’s scholarship open in November.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

