City by City: Cloquet, Carlton, Hayward

Cloquet, MN- After a blizzard canceled two sold-out shows in Cloquet, event organizers decided to reschedule for July. A July Rockabilly Christmas Party features tributes to Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, and Jerry Lee Lewis performed by David K & Band. Among their hit songs, there will be Christmas songs as well. The show is happening at the County Seat Theater Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Carlton, MN- It will be busy in Carlton this weekend! The Carlton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Carlton Daze event from July 28 through July 30. The 5K walk and run is happening Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday will have a car show at 9 a.m. along with an ultra marathon. The big parade is Sunday at 1 p.m. After that, you can enjoy a bubble dance party, a kid’s coin hunt, and an open house from the Carlton Fire Department with free hot dogs and root beer floats. Click here to see the full schedule or to register for any of the events.

Hayward, WI- WE CARE Sawyer County is hosting its Walk & Roll event which aims to increase awareness about the caregiver crisis and caregiver job fair. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 5 at the Slumberland parking lot in Hayward. There is no cost for participants of the event, organizations representing a table, or job seekers. If you want to sign up for any of those roles, click here.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by Cit

