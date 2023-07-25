This university student teaches others how to be mermaids with certified classes

A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student educates others on how to be a mermaid. (SOURCE: Spectrum News Green Bay)
By Kathryn Larson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Spectrum News Green Bay) – Ever met a professional mermaid?

A nonbinary student who goes by the name Echo attends the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with the goal of earning a master’s degree in freshwater sciences.

In their spare time, Echo reportedly works as a professional mermaid.

Echo said the job entails teaching children about inclusion, aquatic safety, and conservation through a special multi-day mermaid class certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

Echo began their business at age 17. Since then, the seasoned swimmer and lifeguard has seen the endeavor grow each year.

More information about Echo’s classes can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 Spectrum News Green Bay via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana grow operation
New Minnesota laws going into effect August 1
Driver sustains life-threatening injures in crash near Balsam Lake Sunday
83-year-old dead in crash near Balsam Lake Sunday
Train Derailment in Superior Wisconsin on 28th Street yard
Train derails in Superior, causes chemical spill
Steven Stupak
Superior School Board member charged with election fraud felonies
Matthew Russell Brown
Former MSOP security counselor charged in 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder

Latest News

City by City: Split Rock Lighthouse, Nashwauk, Minnesota
This photo provided by the University of Miami Coral Reef Futures Lab, shows fire coral and...
Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temps hit record highs, scientists say
Wind turbines
ALLETE Clean Energy signs power purchase agreement with Seattle based company
Bad River Band hosted blessing for Health and Wellness facility