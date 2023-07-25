Sunrise paddle boarding gives Northlanders chance to cool off

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth adventure company is giving Northlanders the chance to cool off with warmer temperatures heading to the region.

Zenith Adventure offers sunrise paddle boarding and kayak tours to groups looking to hit the waters of Lake Superior.

“This is such a fun way to get out on the water and just spend a little time,” Katy Rochel, the brand and marketing director for Zenith Adventure, said.

The tours take small groups at 5 a.m. onto the Duluth Harbor and through the ship canal, giving Northlanders the chance to see a famous Lake Superior sunrise.

”It’s so peaceful,” Rochel said. “We get to watch the sky just literally paint itself a new color, we get out here as the sun is rising so our tours launch at 5 a.m. which is really early but it’s totally worth it.”

Worth it on a clear, warm day, much like the ones that are predicted for this week.

Most people that go on tours haven’t been out on a paddle board or kayak before, according to Rochel.

“You don’t need to have any experience to sign up either,” she said. “We have guides that are experienced that can show you the ropes and that can help you get really comfortable on the equipment, so anybody can come do this.”

Equipment including paddleboards, kayaks and tandem kayaks are included with the tour.

Tours range in price from $75 to $100.

For more information or to book a tour, you can visit the Zenith Adventure website here.

