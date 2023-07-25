Madison man was 1 of 3 Marines found dead in North Carolina, Marines confirm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison man was one of the three Marines who were found dead over the weekend in a vehicle along a Hampstead, North Carolina, highway, the Marine Corps. announced Tuesday.

LCpl. Tanner Kaltenberg and two other Marines were found unresponsive shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday, officials at Camp Lejeune indicated. The Marines identified the other two men as LCpl. Merax Dockery and LCpl. Ivan Garcia.

They were found after Pender Co. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a gas station to investigate a report of a missing person. All three of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” said Brig. Gen. Michael McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, who added the Marines are focusing on ensuring those affected by their deaths have the resources and support they need.

The military noted their deaths are being investigated by the Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office. Camp Lejeune is 30 miles north of Hampstead.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in their deaths but are waiting for autopsy results to determine how the men died.

From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg (U.S. Marines 2nd Marine Logistics Group)

Kaltenberg, 19, had joined the Marines in May 2021 and was serving as a Motor Vehicle Operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marines Logistics Group. His previous assignments included stints in San Diego and Missouri. He had earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Medal, the Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Dockery, 23, was a Motor Vehicle Operator, in the same battalion. Having served since July 2019, the Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, man had been awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Meritorious Service Commendation, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Garcia, 23, hailed from Naples, Florida. He had entered active duty in July 2019 and was also a Motor Vehicle Operator in the battalion. His medals included the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

