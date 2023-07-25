Local anglers share fishing tactic for rest of summer

Northern MN. (Northern News Now) - As the Northland’s fishing season hits the midway point many anglers are reporting a good season so far, but fear a slowdown could be coming soon.

With the “dog days of summer” hitting the nation our Dave Anderson spoke to local anglers on how that impacts the fishing season.

If they’re anything like KQ Morning Show’s Jason Manning they could be getting their hands full of leeches for fishing trips.

“I’ve been fishing since my parents put me on a dock with a cane pole in my hands and those big poofy life jackets,” said Manning.

His other activities now include running the Fredenburg Minno-ette which opens every fishing opener at 4 a.m.

He says the mid-part of summer can slow down the amount people catch, some believe this is due to fish slowing their activity in the warmer water.

“Fishing will slow down but at the same time, if you know what you’re doing, you can still find them.”

Another lifelong fishing fanatic is Chief Meteorologist Adam Lorch.

He says you’ll find them a little deeper this time of year and since some species will be reluctant to bite, an angler should cast for other types.

“If you’re looking for walleye or crappie or that kind of fish, it might be harder to get those guys to bite, but some of the game fish like pike or bass are still biting and still a ton of fun to catch,” said Lorch.

KBJR Evening anchor Dan Wolfe will occasionally cast a line on his days off and has experience outside of the Northland. From Kentucky to Nebraska and northern Minnesota, Wolfe has fished many places many times, even going out this past weekend.

He reminds us that this time of year, many fish have grown tired of minnows and are hungry for something new.

“I’m going to be trolling with Lindy rigs with crawlers and Lindy rigs with leeches and hopefully find some walleyes in 14 feet of water.”

Regardless of what you are fishing for, these local anglers want to remind you that environmental stewardship and boating safety are the first things you put aboard your boat.

“As always when you hit the water, make sure you have your life jacket, that’s so important.”

