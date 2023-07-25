Hot and muggy mid-week, few chances for storms

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Tuesday: Our Tuesday will feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead with even warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with even some lower 90s. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH. After 9pm there will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a small chance of a severe storm or two generally limited to Northern Minnesota.

Wednesday: Wednesday will likely be the hottest of the next several. For most daytimes highs will climb around or above 90°! When you take into account the humidity some across the southern half of the region could feel close to 100°! Winds will gradually turn to being out of the east meaning, a little bit of lake breeze could develop and keep us a hair cooler by the lake.

Thursday: For our Thursday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms on and off through the day. Again a few of those storms could be strong to severe. so stay tuned for updates.

