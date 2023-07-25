A couple rounds of storms over the next couple days

THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: The rest of the day will feature partly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms possible in northern MN at first. A stationary front will bring more showers and a couple thunderstorms late tonight into the first part of our Wednesday. A couple storms may be severe, with the main threats being large hail and strong winds.

WEDNESDAY: A couple lingering showers and thunderstorms will be possible over NW WI. Otherwise, clouds decrease with high temperatures reaching the 80s to near 90 degrees for most locations. Temperatures will be cooler near Lake Superior by the afternoon as winds switch out of the east. A couple thunderstorms may fire off in Itasca, Koochiching, and northern St. Louis Counties in the afternoon and evening, with a stray storm possibly featuring large hail and strong winds.

THURSDAY: Our stationary front continues to bring chances for showers and storms by the afternoon. Once again, a couple may be severe with large hail and strong winds being the main threat, especially in the southern half of the region. Highs reach the 80s and low 90s with partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: A cooler air mass starts to push into the region bringing highs in the 70s to low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for afternoon showers and weak thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 50s with partly cloudy skies.

