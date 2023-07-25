City of Duluth looking for election judges for upcoming primary

I voted sticker
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Primary day is just two weeks away and the City of Duluth needs election judges.

The city is in need of election judges for both the primary election and the general election.

City officials say judges are trained to handle all aspects of voting at the polling place.

To be a judge, you must be eligible to vote in Minnesota and be able to read, write and speak English.

Students who are 16 and 17-years-old can be election judge trainees.

Election judges can choose to volunteer or to get paid for their service.

Judges may be assigned to work at either, or both elections.

The primary election is Tuesday, August 8 with the general election on Tuesday, November 7.

For more information or to apply, click here.

