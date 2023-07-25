City by City: Moose Lake, Grand Marais, Biwabik

Moose Lake, MN- The Moose Lake Community School recently received a $1.75 million dollar endowment donation. The estate of Magdalyn Lund gifted the money in memory of her late husband George E. Lund. Mr. Lund was a 1918 fire survivor and graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1931. The money will now be invested and annual income will be spent on scholarships. Qualifying students are ones that demonstrate financial need, academic excellence and high moral character. Students must also be planning to study engineering or medicine.

Grand Marais, MN- North Shore Health has officially launched their new virtual hospitalist services. In April, Sawtooth Mountain Clinic announced its physicians would focus on primary care and move away from inpatient and observation services. North Shore Health has now partnered with Minnesota-based company Horizon Virtual. The new option began on July 1 and only impacts inpatient, swing bed and observation patients. The clinic released a video explaining the changes to this new provider.

Biwabik, MN- A local woman has been named one of the 2023 Women Veteran Trailblazers Initiative “Women Making the Difference” honorees by the Center of Women Veterans. Dr. Shelby Setnikar grew up in Biwabik but is now a pharmacist for the Minneapolis VA Hospital. The award is given to veterans who have served and separated from the service but enhance the lives of other veterans and their families. Dr. Setnikar served with the US Army in Saudi Arabia and Iraq in late 1990 before pursuing her Pharmacy degree. While overseas she served where female soldiers had not been before. This year nearly 400 people were nominated from around the world and only 21 people were chosen. Dr. Setnikar got to visit Washington D.C. to receive her award.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.