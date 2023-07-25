Cher launches gelato company Cherlato

Cher is launching a new gelato company.
Cher is launching a new gelato company.(Raph_PH / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Cher is a singer, actress and now a gelato maker.

The 77-year-old announced her new venture on Instagram. She is launching her own line of the frozen dessert called Cherlato.

Cher teamed up with a New Zealand-based ice cream company to bring the project to life.

According to the company, Cherlato focuses on local ingredients.

The tasty treat will be available in Los Angeles.

No other details on the new product have yet been released.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana grow operation
New Minnesota laws going into effect August 1
Driver sustains life-threatening injures in crash near Balsam Lake Sunday
83-year-old dead in crash near Balsam Lake Sunday
Train Derailment in Superior Wisconsin on 28th Street yard
Train derails in Superior, causes chemical spill
Steven Stupak
Superior School Board member charged with election fraud felonies
Matthew Russell Brown
Former MSOP security counselor charged in 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder

Latest News

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
Bad River Tribal Council members break ground on new health and wellness center
Bad River Tribe blesses ground on new health and wellness center
FILE - Students walk through a gate at Harvard University, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in...
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard’s legacy admissions
FILE - A photo of former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed, shown Feb. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth,...
Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner swap injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
Judge blocks Biden administration’s policy limiting asylum for migrants but delays enforcement