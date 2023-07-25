Bad River Tribe blesses ground on new health and wellness center

Bad River Tribal Council members break ground on new health and wellness center
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BAD RIVER, WI. (Northern News Now) - Construction is now underway on a rural health center in northern Wisconsin.

Monday, the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians hosted a ground blessing ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of the tribe’s health and wellness center expansion.

Officials say this is one of the largest construction projects for the Bad River community in recent years.

Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians future health and wellness center
Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians future health and wellness center(DSGW Architecture)

The addition will consist of a new multipurpose athletic facility and aquatic center.

Clinic spaces for physical therapy, occupational orthopedic therapy, chiropractic, dental, and vision will also be added.

The project will also renovate office spaces, the current pharmacy, and the medical lab.

Behavioral Health and Traditional Healing will be added as well as upgrades to the existing mechanical and electrical systems.

Construction is expected to finish in early 2025.

