ALLETE Clean Energy signs power purchase agreement with Seattle based company

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth company ALLETE Clean Energy has announced a five-year partnership with Seattle City Light.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) allows ALLETE’s subsidiary to sell wind power they generate from a 50-megawatt Condon wind site in northern Oregon.

Seattle City Light is the subsidiaries’ first municipal customer and is one of the largest municipal utility companies with over 493,000 customers in Seattle.

The PPA also includes an agreement to explore adding solar energy or an energy storage capacity at the Condon site.

“This agreement also furthers our strategy of leveraging our existing wind sites with potential for complementary renewable additions and gaining new contracts,” said ALLETE Clean Energy President Nicole Johnson.

The decision comes after ALLETE’s subsidiary finished a refurbishing project at the Condon wind site in 2019.

The refurbishment included equipment and system upgrades that will aid in maintaining its high operating availability and clean-energy production.

The project will extend its operating life and requalify the site for federal production tax credits.

