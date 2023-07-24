Warm and Hazy to kick off the new week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: For our Monday, there will be the opportunity for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the morning hours, but most of the day otherwise will feature dry and sunny skies. Temperatures today climb into the upper 70s and 80s across much of the Northland. Canadian smoke and wildfire haze will be noticeable again through the day, with an air quality warning running through 6 PM today in Minnesota and noon Tuesday for Wisconsin.

Tuesday: Tuesday again, could feature some showers and storms through the morning into the early afternoon hours. Otherwise, most of the day should be spent dry, with highs warming up into the mid and upper 80s and lower 90s. Dewpoints will begin to creep up as well, into the upper 60s and 70s, meaning it will start to feel quite humid.

Wednesday: Wednesday looks to be the warmest of the next several days, with highs climbing close to 90 for much of the region with mostly sunny skies overhead. Again, it’ll feel quite humid with dewpoints closer to 70. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH.

