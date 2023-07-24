Train derails in Superior, causes chemical spill

Spilled magnesium chloride
(WEAU)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A trail derailment created a chemical spill in Superior.

According to Mayor Jim Paine’s Facebook page, several BNSF train cars including tanker cars derailed Monday.

The incident occurred in the 28th Street yard and spilled magnesium chloride, a chemical commonly used for road de-icing.

Officials believe there is no danger to the public or to the surrounding environment.

The road may close later as crews clean up the accident.

Mayor Paine asked drivers to use the bridges to travel to and from Billings Park.

The cause of the derailment is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver sustains life-threatening injures in crash near Balsam Lake Sunday
83-year-old dead in crash near Balsam Lake Sunday
Suspect in custody after possible knifing incident Friday
Suspect in custody after possible knifing incident Friday
Marijuana grow operation
New Minnesota laws going into effect August 1
Three arrested in Aitkin County after two-year-old exposed to drugs found unresponsive
Three arrested in Aitkin County after two-year-old exposed to drugs found unresponsive
The Air Quality alert for MN has been extended to Monday evening.
Sunday afternoon thunder possible as temps warm for a while

Latest News

City council looks to restrict marijuana smoking areas
Duluth city leaders propose to limit access to marijuana smoking
Duluth city councilor proposes to limit marijuana smoking access
Steven Stupak
Superior School Board member charged with election fraud felonies
Matthew Russell Brown
Former MSOP security counselor charged in 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder